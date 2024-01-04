Charlotte-based company gearing up for 2024 Trivia Championship Registration for Mindless Minutia Trivia’s yearly tournament opens Dec. 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte-based trivia company is gearing up for its yearly championship.

Jacob Gresham and Carlos Robson of Mindless Minutia Trivia joined the show to talk about their 2024 Trivia Championship, which includes a $5,000 prize pool.

Up to 125 teams are being accepted into the tournament, with teams able to have up to eight members.

Registration for the event opens Thursday afternoon.

