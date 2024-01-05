Chatting with 2024 Golden Globe Awards host Jo Koy Comedian Jo Koy is hosting this year’s show, which is the first time it will be on CBS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Award season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globes on WBTV/CBS.

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the awards show, and sat down with the QC Life team to talk about how he is preparing, as well as what viewers can expect from this year’s Golden Globes.

This year marks the first that the Golden Globe Awards will be on CBS, and comes less than a month before the channel also hosts Super Bowl LVIII.

Be sure to watch our full conversation with Koy above, and tune in Sunday at 8 p.m.

Related: ‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’

Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.