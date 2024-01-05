Making Tex-Mex ribs with Midwood Smokehouse Matt Barry came by to show us some of the new items on the restaurant’s Tex-Mex menu.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a nice, warm weekend meal to offset what is going to be a cold and wet Saturday, a rack of ribs could be just the filling for you.

Matt Barry of Midwood Smokehouse came by QC Life’s outdoor kitchen to put a twist on the traditional ribs.

He made “Yucatan ribs,” which include Midwood’s hickory-smoked ribs cooked in a banana leaf and smothered in achiote sauce. The ribs are part of the restaurant’s new Tex-Mex menu, in which items are served on a rotation.

Other new menu items include taquitos, tostada salad, tortas and a variety of tacos.

