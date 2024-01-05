Piedmont Animal Rescue finding homes for pets of all sizes

In 2023, the rescue hit 900 adoptions, the most it’s had since opening.

By Jordan Sawyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Their goal is to find a home for animals big and small.

For the past seven years, Piedmont Animal Rescue has made it their mission to provide a better life for the animals that come through their rescue.

In 2023, the rescue hit 900 adoptions, the most it’s had since opening. While the employees don’t take home a paycheck, it’s a job everyone here enjoys.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside.

