Special needs children learning skills, finding companions at Agape Acres The nonprofit farm pairs special needs youth with trained mentors and horses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local nonprofit farm is pairing special needs youth with trained mentors and horses to find hope, love and encouragement.

Shayna Mann, founder and executive director of Agape Acres, joined the show to talk more about the farm’s mission.

She said that working with the horses allows the kids to learn and grow in areas such as patience, responsibility, independence, trust and confidence.

The nonprofit has plans to expand and is currently looking to grow its donor base.

