Realign your mind and body at Echelon Suites

Step into the new year with invigorating cold plunges, deep infrared heat and light therapy for a whole‑body renewal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Why not begin the new year by realigning both your mind and body? Visit Echelon Contrast Suites to enjoy an invigorating yet restorative experience.

Contrast therapy isn’t just wellness, it’s a biohack strategy that helps your body and mind get the extra push it needs for a true performance boost.

Start with a cold plunge to stimulate circulation and help reduce inflammation, then move into an infrared sauna for deep, soothing heat.

Full‑spectrum light therapy enhances mood and cellular recovery, while the Halo Room supports skin health and respiratory function, making it especially helpful for people with asthma or anyone seeking internal healing.

Contrast therapy is for everyone: athletes of all levels benefit from faster recovery and improved clarity, new moms often report emotional and physical renewal, and anyone looking to reset will leave feeling clearer, stronger, and more balanced.

Visit www.echelonfortmill.com to schedule your tour of Echelon and treat yourself!

