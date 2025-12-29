Sparkling sips for New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Josh Villapando, owner of Assorted Table Wine & Shop, joined QC Life to share his top tips for sipping bubbly this New Year’s Eve.

Quick pro tip: only sparkling wine from the Champagne region of France may legally be called “Champagne”. There are many great alternatives including Cava, Prosecco, and sparkling wines from other regions.

Don’t miss the “Don’t Make Me Count It” inventory‑reduction sale at Assorted Table & Wine Shop! They will take 17% off everything through New Year’s Eve.

ATWS will be hosting a wine & cheese pairing seminar on January 28th @6pm-7:30pm at The Market at 7th Street and a $10 Wine Tasting every Tuesday from 5pm-7pm at The Market at 7th Street.

Assorted Table Wine & Shop is Charlotte’s premier wine shop inside The Market at 7th Street. Learn more by visiting www.atws.wine and following @assortedtableqc on social media.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.