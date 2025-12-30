Merchant & Trade’s rooftop New Year’s Eve party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If your New Year’s Eve wish list includes great food, cocktails, and skyline views, Merchant & Trade has you covered. Chris Baliles, Director of Food and Beverage at Merchant & Trade, joined QC Life host Jana Angel to share what guests can expect for Merchant & Trade NYE.
Celebrate the new year at an all-inclusive rooftop party on the 19th floor overlooking Uptown Charlotte.
What’s Included: (All Inclusive, tax and gratuity are included)
- Champagne and Caviar welcome
- Passed hors d’oeuvres with vegetarian offerings until 11pm
- Tomahawk Ribeye Carving Station from 9pm - 11pm
- Buffet featuring charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, oysters and crudité from 8pm - 11pm
- Late night slider and popcorn bar 12:30am - 1:00am
- Two Bars featuring premium products
- Espresso Martini station, Smoked Old Fashioned Station, beer and wine options available, and a Champagne toast at midnight
Ticket options include a $400 package with standard cocktails, a $500 Level to upgrade for premium spirits.
Parking is available on-site via the parking garage or hotel valet. Visit www.merchantandtrade.com for tickets and event details.
