Discover York County: Fossils, stars, and imagination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - York County, South Carolina is home to two family-friendly museums that make a perfect day of learning and fun.

In Rock Hill, the Museum of York County brings the Carolina Piedmont to life - think up close encounters with animals you might not see in the wild, hands-on exhibits, and fossils that tell the region’s deep stories.

The Ice Age exhibit highlights a robust South Carolina fossil record and the larger than life creatures that once roamed SC. There is also a full-dome planetarium lets you sit back, spot constellations, and learn their stories. Interactive displays and engaging programming mean the museum is enjoyable for visitors of all ages.

Main Street Children’s Museum The museum brings Vernon Grant's legacy to life with interactive art and whimsical play spaces.

Nearby, the Main Street Children’s Museum is where art, learning, and play happily collide. Inspired by Vernon Grant, the illustrator behind the famous “Snap, Crackle, Pop” imagery, the museum brings his legacy to life with interactive art and whimsical play spaces that spark imagination.

Hands-on exhibits support early literacy, build motor skills, and encourage social play, making it a delightful stop for little explorers and their grown-ups.

For more details, hours, and special events at both museums, visit chmuseums.org.

