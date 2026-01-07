There’s power in just showing up: give yourself grace and set realistic goals this year.

Starting off 2026 on the right foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Adina Godette, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Thriveworks, joins QC Life with simple tips to kick off the new year.

She encourages setting realistic goals your brain can actually process, get consistent, and only add more to your plate once those habits stick.

Helpful tips:

Reflect on last year - what worked and what didn’t?

Write down clear, achievable goals.

Surround yourself with people who share similar goals (or who’ll check in on you) and use them for accountability.

There’s power in just showing up: give yourself grace, focus on short-term wins, and build from there. Small, steady progress leads to lasting change. Remember that your best changes everyday!

To learn more visit thriveworks.com and follow @thriveworks.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.