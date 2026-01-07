Step into 2026 with clarity, confidence and direction

Discover your full potential at the Success UNLEASHED Summit - learn to master your time and energy while renewing your confidence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Success UNLEASHED Summit is Friday, January 9th and is a one-day experience for leaders, entrepreneurs, and high achievers who want to start 2026 with clarity, confidence, and direction.

Kristy Kuhl, a performance coach who left corporate to follow her life vision is leading the event and helping people unlock their potential.

Kristy’s message is simple: give yourself permission to go for it, pick one thing to level up this year, and build daily direction around a clear vision. Success isn’t about doing more — it’s often about subtracting distractions, choosing priorities, and staying focused.

By the end of the summit you’ll leave with clear priorities, a focused plan (not an overwhelming to‑do list), higher standards for managing your time and energy, and renewed confidence going into 2026!

To learn more go to www.kristykuhl.com and for event tickets visit successunleashedsummit.com.

