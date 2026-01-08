Step up your jersey game

Charlotte couple and "What's in the Box?" winners share jersey-styling tips and celebrate the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Joey and Scott Linwell, Charlotte residents and winners of the game show “What’s in the Box?”, join QC Life to share their best jersey-styling tips.

For a Saturday-night game, try dressing up with leather pants or a leather jacket or you can keep it sporty with a classic starter jacket and a beanie.

After winning “What’s in the Box?” they took home life-changing prizes that will set them up for a year of travel. They just returned from their first trip to Washington, D.C. to attend the Christmas Day NFL game and are now cheering the Carolina Panthers on in the playoff game. Wishing the best of luck to the Panthers!

For more styling tips and to follow their travels, follow @joey.and.scott and visit thelinwells.com.

