Connecting women and growing dreams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Are you a woman in business who’s poured her heart and soul into everything you do, yet somehow still feel stuck, exhausted, and wondering why all that hard work isn’t adding up?

Nichole Eaton, co-founder of Visionary Blueprint, joins QC Life Host Jorge Andres to discuss how she’s helping women in business break free from burnout and rediscover their flow.

Visionary Blueprint blends business strategy with energy alignment, helping you grow with clarity, confidence, and ease. The philosophy is simple: less forcing, more flow. Less burnout, more breakthroughs.

One of the biggest game-changers is surrounding yourself with the right people. Being in a room with smart, driven women entrepreneurs means access to strategies, expertise, and real connections. It’s about who you know and having people who understand your journey, support your vision, and cheer you on makes building your business easier.

Visionary Society is a new membership for female entrepreneurs that includes in-person meetups to build real relationships, live Q&A sessions on their top-ranking podcast, exclusive access to strategies and expert insights, and it’s free for the first month.

Visit visionaryblueprintvip.com and follow @visionaryblueprintvip on social media to learn more.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.