CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - National Bagel Day is on January 15th, and Sully’s Steamers is ready to celebrate. Founded by Robert Sullivan, Sully’s has built its reputation on steamed bagels — soft, hot, and melty paired with everything from classic favorites to bold, creative combinations.

With locations in Rock Hill and Davidson, Sully’s has become a cornerstone of both communities. At both locations, they deliver fast service, friendly staff, and a welcoming atmosphere that turns first-time visitors into regulars.

Celebrate with them this National Bagel Day! Loyalty members get exclusive discounts and perks, and new members can join free and receive immediate offers. To learn more visit www.sullyssteamers.com and follow @sullyssteamers_rockhillsc.

