Spirit-free twist on Italian cocktails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jasmin Cropper, Bar Manager of Haberdish, joins QC Life to share how to make delicious mocktails.

Haberdish is located in NoDa and specializes in Carolina inspired cuisine like fried chicken, mac & cheese and chicken and waffles! They have a seasonal menu for craft cocktails, including mocktails for dry January.

Jasmine creates a Seventy Five Spritz with lyre’s pink London non-alcoholic spirit, Freixenet non-alcoholic sparkling wine, lemon and simple syrup.

Visit www.haberdish.com and follow @haberdish on Instagram to learn more.

