9 things to do in Charlotte this MLK weekend: Jan. 16-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Where you can celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more events in the Queen City.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Jan. 16-19, 2026:

A Gathering in Remembrance for Greg Biffle and Family (Bojangles Coliseum), Friday 11 a.m.: A public gathering in remembrance honoring Greg Biffle and his family will be held at Bojangles Coliseum this Friday. The gathering is open to the public with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The event will also be streamed online.

Science on the Rocks (Discovery Place Science), Friday 6 p.m.: When the sun sets, Discovery Place Science transforms into an adults-only playground. Explore the grounds of the museum in a kid-free atmosphere while enjoying cocktails, a live band and hands-on lab activities. You can even upgrade your ticket to add on a planetarium show in IMAX or a taste test workshop. 21 and over only. Admission starts at $25.

Puccini: Suor Angelica & Gianni Schicchi (Belk Theater), Friday to Sunday: Experience the magic of acclaimed composer Giacomo Puccini with a double feature of his beloved works. The first is “Gianni Schicchi,” a fast-paced comedy of greed and deception featuring the beloved aria “O mio babbino caro.” Next, you’ll watch “Suor Angelica,” a powerful one-act opera about love, loss and redemption. One ticket gets you two amazing operas showcasing Puccini’s talent. Tickets start at $32.95.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade (Uptown Charlotte), Saturday 9:30 a.m.:Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a special holiday parade. Over 100 community organizations, marching bands and performers will fill the streets of Uptown Charlotte. The parade kicks off at Ninth St. and goes down to Brooklyn Village Ave. through Tryon St. Admission is free.

MLK Family Day (One Independence Center), Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join the Levine Museum of the New South for a celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy children’s story times throughout the morning reflecting Dr. King’s life, as well as hands-on arts and crafts. You’ll also find live performances from Jazz Arts, Mixed Metaphors Productions and Drums 4 Life. Admission is free.

MLK Day: Instruments for Change (Gantt Center), Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Celebrate the connection between the arts and activism at MLK Day 2026: Instruments for Change. Discover how creative expression has been a powerful force for social change. From special panel discussions to hands-on crafts, there are activities for the whole family. Check the website for a full schedule of events. Admission is free.

“The Changebaker” Premiere (Carolina Theatre), Saturday 7 p.m.: Catch the Charlotte premiere of the new documentary “The Changebaker,” following the story of Manolo Betancur, owner of the beloved Manolo’s Bakery. The event will also feature a live performance by El Alma de la Luna and ÚltimaNota, and a post-screening conversation with director Courtney Dixon and Manolo Betancur.

Bert Kreischer (Spectrum Center), Saturday 8 p.m.: The shirtless comedian is heading to the Queen City. Stand-up comic Bert Kreischer is bringing his “Permission to Party” tour to the Spectrum Center and just in time before his new Netflix show “Free Bert” hits the streamer next week. Tickets start at $42.30.

The Magician’s Table (Blume Studios), through March 1: Extended due to popular demand! Are you ready to be amazed? Get up close and personal with this new immersive experience coming to Charlotte direct from London. The Magician’s Table is an all-new show bringing the illusion straight to your table. From sleight of hands to mindreading, each intimate performance is a unique one. Featuring world-class magicians from around the world, you’ll have to see it to believe it yourself. Tickets start at $89.99 each.

