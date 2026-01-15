From boil to bite: Inside Bagel Budz bagel-making process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life Host Jana Angel is with Bagel Budz in Rock Hill, SC celebrating National Bagel Day with authentic New York-style bagels.

Whether you prefer them sweet, savory, or crafted into a delicious sandwich, these versatile treats deliver pure bagel perfection. The bagel’s rich history dates back to the 1600s in Poland’s Jewish community, and when immigrants brought the tradition to New York City, it became an iconic American staple.

What started as pop-up markets has blossomed into something special. Co-founder Caitlin Skipper has expanded Bagel Budz to Rhino Market and now offers convenient home delivery. The secret to their exceptional quality lies in their authentic preparation: each bagel is carefully boiled and undergoes cold fermentation overnight before being baked to perfection.

Co-founder Chris Reinhart explains that the boiling process is crucial to achieving what makes a bagel truly special—a chewy interior with a crispy, golden crust. The result? Some of the best bagels in the Charlotte area.

Learn more at bagelbudz.com and follow @thebagelbudz they offer delivery and pickup available Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

