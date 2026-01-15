Try the award-winning product to erase wrinkles for just $14.95 - Your facelift in a jar!

Look 15 years younger in just 10 minutes with Plexaderm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The secret is out - Plexaderm is one of the most sought-after beauty products in the country! With just 10 minutes, this breakthrough formula erases under-eye wrinkles, puffiness, and crow’s feet, revealing a refreshed, younger-looking you.

Imagine looking 15 years younger in just 10 minutes. This powerful, easy-to-use formula works like a facelift in a jar and no expensive surgeries required.

Plexaderm has earned the recognition of leading beauty experts ELLE Editor’s Choice and E! News Editor’s Pick. They both recognized Plexaderm as one of the top alternatives to injections for visibly smoothing under-eye bags and wrinkles in minutes.

Join the millions of users and try Plexaderm risk-free with their trial pack for just $14.95, plus free shipping. Call 800-810-0418 to learn more and place your order, or visit plexadermtrial.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.