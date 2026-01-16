Your next great read awaits

From mystery to rom-com, discover how to choose books you'll actually enjoy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many people think reading isn’t approachable because school textbooks are their only frame of reference. But there’s a whole world of amazing books waiting to be discovered—from mystery and fantasy to romance and beyond.

Everyone has their favorite genre and reading style. The key is finding the right gateway book that pulls you in. Once you find a genre you love, stick with it until you’re ready to explore something new. Reading should be fun and something you genuinely look forward to.

Looking for your next read? Consider these fan favorites:

In the Woods - A fantastic choice if you want to get lost in a captivating series

The Husband - Perfect for those seeking something spooky

People We Meet on Vacation - A charming rom-com that’s also now streaming on Netflix (but reading the book first is always more fun!)

Don’t overlook great non-fiction books either. Many offer rich character development and read just like compelling stories!

