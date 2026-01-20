Hendrick Automotive Group presents Blowing Rock WinterFest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 28th Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest transforms the High Country into a vibrant 4-day winter celebration from January 22–25, 2026. Presented by Hendrick Automotive Group, this year’s festival features an exciting lineup of events including the culinary showcase WinterFeast, ice sculpture strolls through downtown, and the beloved Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Lake. Attendees can also participate in the Hendrick Car Hunt for chances to win prizes, enjoy free shuttle service, and explore unique ice carving and aluminum pour demonstrations.

Saturday brings the most activities, with a full day of family-friendly entertainment at Memorial Park and throughout downtown Blowing Rock. Highlights include live ice carving demonstrations, the Blowing Rock Rotary’s Chilly Chili Challenge, hot chocolate and hayrides, and a festive beer garden featuring local craft beers. The Polar Bear Plunge—complete with costume contests and the famous “Golden Plunger Award”—promises thrilling fun for both participants and spectators.

Sunday wraps up the festival with the WinterPaws Dog Show & Costume Contest, where furry friends can compete for prizes while supporting the Watauga Humane Society. With a perfect blend of culinary experiences, outdoor activities, live entertainment, and community spirit, Blowing Rock WinterFest offers something for everyone.

For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com or follow the Blowing Rock Chamber on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.