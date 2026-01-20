The monks teach a powerful lesson on their Walk for Peace

A beautiful mural honors the monks and the Walk for Peace that is inspiring communities to heal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sydney Duarte and Treazy Treaz of the Piece for Peace Movement join QC Life to talk about the Walk for Peace and their beautiful mural that commemorates the movement.

The Buddhist monks crossed into North Carolina on their Walk for Peace. Their journey is a living prayer for humanity, bringing communities together through love, compassion, and mindfulness. Every step and conversation reminds us that peace is not passive—it’s an active practice rooted in awareness.

The monks teach a powerful lesson: violence begins with agitation and impatience, not weapons. By walking thousands of miles with intention, they work at the root of conflict. They demonstrate that slowing our breath slows our anger, and that meeting ourselves with kindness allows us to meet others the same way.

The ripple effect is remarkable: parents listen more patiently, strangers share smiles, arguments soften. Through their embodied kindness, they inspire each person they meet to become more fully themselves. Step by step and breath by breath, they show us that healing continues every time we choose to move through the world with care.

To learn more follow @PieceForPeace_Movement.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.