Charlotte FC kicks off preseason

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC’s 2026 season is almost here, and Eric Krakauer, Charlotte FC Ambassador joins QC Life to tell us all about it. The Home Opener on March 7 will be an unforgettable experience. Single-match tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, January 20 at 10am, with prices starting at just $43+.

Charlotte FC has lined up 12 different gate giveaways throughout the 2026 season, ensuring there’s always a reason to get to the stadium early. Beyond the party shirt and Crown Hat, fans can look forward to the Sir Minty Basketball Jersey (March 21, presented by Ticketmaster) and three different player Bobbleheads throughout the season. With so many exclusive giveaways and affordable ticket prices, many fans can be part of the action.

While the giveaways are certainly exciting, Krakauer emphasized that the focus remains on the field. The team has had a solid preseason and is eager to show Charlotte fans what they’ve been working toward.

Visit charlottefootballclub.com for tickets and follow @charlottefc.

