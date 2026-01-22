A local favorite pimento grilled cheese

Praise Cheeses Food Truck serves up pimento sandwiches with a secret spice that has everyone hooked.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is a reason why Praise Cheeses Food Truck has loyal fans all over the Charlotte area. Their spicy pimento cheese dip is the kind of thing that keeps you coming back!

What makes their pimento special? A secret spice blend mixed with sharp cheddar, fresh jalapeños, and just enough heat. Load up a pile of fries with pimento, crispy bacon, and green onions, then drench it in their homemade ranch. Or go for their signature pimento cheese sandwich — a generous smear paired with bacon and their tomato basil soup.

If you’re looking to impress at a party, their cranberry jam is your secret weapon. Paired with cream cheese and crackers its an appetizer that everyone loves.

Praise Cheeses Food Truck is all around the Charlotte, Belmont, and Gastonia areas. To learn more visit praise-cheeses.com and follow @praisecheeses_clt on Instagram.

