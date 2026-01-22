The truth behind GLP-1s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Matt Dengler, registered dietitian joins QC Life to talk about GLP-1s and weight loss. GLP-1 drugs mimic a natural hormone your body already produces. They regulate appetite, blood sugar, and digestion by increasing feelings of fullness, slowing stomach emptying, and reducing hunger signals.
The key thing to understand: GLP-1s don’t replace healthy habits. Instead, they make those habits significantly easier to maintain.GLP-1 medications have become popular for good reason. They’re highly effective for managing type 2 diabetes and supporting weight loss, often helping people break through frustrating weight-loss plateaus.
Some medications also include GIP, which enhances fat metabolism creating a dual approach that addresses weight management from multiple angles.
When on these medications, registered dietitians emphasize:
- Adequate protein at every meal (critical—up to 60% of weight loss can come from muscle if protein is insufficient)
- Consistent hydration (dehydration is common on GLP-1s)
- Balanced, smaller meals eaten slowly (skipping meals can worsen side effects)
- Sufficient fiber and micronutrient intake (to prevent deficiencies)
Without proper nutrition planning, you risk muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, and dehydration.
GLP-1 medications may be right for you if you:
- Have insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes
- Have tried lifestyle changes without meaningful success
- Are deemed a medically appropriate candidate by your doctor
However, they’re not a one-size-fits-all solution. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if they’re appropriate for your situation.
Learn more by visiting www.rxrdnutrition.com and follow @rxrdnutrition.
