GLP-1 medications are powerful tools, but they work best when combined with intentional nutrition and consistent habits.

The truth behind GLP-1s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Matt Dengler, registered dietitian joins QC Life to talk about GLP-1s and weight loss. GLP-1 drugs mimic a natural hormone your body already produces. They regulate appetite, blood sugar, and digestion by increasing feelings of fullness, slowing stomach emptying, and reducing hunger signals.

The key thing to understand: GLP-1s don’t replace healthy habits. Instead, they make those habits significantly easier to maintain.GLP-1 medications have become popular for good reason. They’re highly effective for managing type 2 diabetes and supporting weight loss, often helping people break through frustrating weight-loss plateaus.

Some medications also include GIP, which enhances fat metabolism creating a dual approach that addresses weight management from multiple angles.

When on these medications, registered dietitians emphasize:

Adequate protein at every meal (critical—up to 60% of weight loss can come from muscle if protein is insufficient)

Consistent hydration (dehydration is common on GLP-1s)

Balanced, smaller meals eaten slowly (skipping meals can worsen side effects)

Sufficient fiber and micronutrient intake (to prevent deficiencies)

Without proper nutrition planning, you risk muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, and dehydration.

GLP-1 medications may be right for you if you:

Have insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes

Have tried lifestyle changes without meaningful success

Are deemed a medically appropriate candidate by your doctor

However, they’re not a one-size-fits-all solution. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if they’re appropriate for your situation.

Learn more by visiting www.rxrdnutrition.com and follow @rxrdnutrition.

