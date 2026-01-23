Winter Storm Fern: Prepare your home now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As Charlotte prepares for Winter Storm Fern, taking time to winterproof your home could save you from costly damage and headaches. Tom Tabur, Business Development Manager of ServiceMaster DSI Charlotte joins QC Life with essential tips to keep your home safe and protected during the storm.

Start with the basics: drip your faucets to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, keep your heat on, and insulate any exposed pipes with foam sleeves or towels.

Never leave space heaters unattended, and disconnect all outdoor hoses before temperatures drop. If you’re planning to leave town, turn off the water supply entirely and set your heat to at least 70 degrees. Ask a trusted neighbor to check on your house periodically while you’re away.

If water damage does occur, stay calm and act quickly: shut off your water supply immediately, then call restoration experts right away. After you’ve contacted the professionals, notify your insurance company.

