Protecting your cuticles from the cold

Tips to keep your hands healthy and beautiful all winter long.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As cold winter weather sets in, it’s essential to protect your skin and nails from dryness and damage. Vy Cunningham from the NC Nail Esthetics Academy joins QC Life to share expert at-home nail and cuticle care tips to keep your hands healthy and beautiful all season long.

Start with a sugar scrub, it works wonders on winter-weary hands. Gently massage it into your skin to exfoliate while simultaneously moisturizing, leaving your hands soft and refreshed.

Before bed, apply a nourishing massage cream to seal in hydration. Follow with a cuticle serum to hydrate and protect, or use a cuticle oil to lock in moisture and keep your nails strong. A little goes a long way!

The NC Nail Esthetics Academy trains thousands of students each year to become licensed estheticians and nail technicians.

