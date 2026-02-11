Celebrating the Chinese New Year

The 2026 Lunar New Year Celebration is a day filled with cultural richness, spectacular performances, and community celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Join in on the celebration as the Chinese American Association of Charlotte (CAAC) welcomes the Year of the Horse with a spectacular 2026 Lunar New Year Celebration on February 14th at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Under the leadership of CAAC President Wen Xiao and Board Member Dr. John Liu, this year’s gala promises to be a vibrant showcase of tradition, artistry, and community spirit.

Attendees will experience a rich array of cultural performances and displays that honor the beauty and significance of this cherished holiday.

The Lunar New Year marks a time of renewal, hope, and joy. Whether you’re seeking to reconnect with cultural heritage, celebrate with friends and family, or simply experience the warmth of community, this event is the perfect gathering.

For more information, visit the Chinese American Association of Charlotte and follow @caac.huamei.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.