Crowns up for the Charlotte FC 2026 kit reveal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Anthony Ramos, Charlotte FC Color Analyst for Spanish TV joins QC Life to talk about the exciting new 2026 kits.

As Charlotte FC marks its 5th year anniversary, the club is unveiling the “Crowns Up” primary kit with a new design that honors the team’s heritage while looking toward the future.

The kit features crown spires from the club’s iconic logo emblazoned across the collar and sleeves, with North and South Carolina unified on the design. Most notably, the crown is positioned exactly where Charlotte sits on the map, making this kit a celebration of the city and region that fuels the club’s passion.

The “Crowns Up” kit will be available in-person at the Team Store starting February 11, and online at mlsstore.com and adidas.com. Visit charlottefootballclub.com and follow @charlottefc to learn more!

