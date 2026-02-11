This Valentine's season, prioritize yourself without guilt because taking time for self-love isn't selfish, it's essential.

Love yourself first: Expert tips for prioritizing self-care this Valentine’s season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Certified expert relationship coach April A. Carter joins QC Life to share practical advice for making yourself the priority this Valentine’s season.

Practice self-compassion & positive self-talk - You matter most in this world. Forgive yourself, speak to yourself kindly, and honor your feelings.

Schedule “me” time & be still - Carve out time to simply be, without guilt or distraction.

Celebrate small wins daily - Recognize that small milestones matter. Progress doesn’t always have to be grand.

Ask for help & delegate - You won’t be judged for needing support. Eliminating burnout makes you happier and reduces anxiety.

Be selfish sometimes - Being selfless is admirable, but it’s exhausting. You matter too, and it’s okay to put yourself first.

Protect your mental health - Everything starts and ends with your mindset. Believe in your worth, and your actions will follow.

Treat yourself - Don’t wait for a special occasion or someone else to spoil you. You’re worthy of nice things!

April invites you to attend the Self Love Potion Party, on Saturday, February 28th from 2-5pm. By blending premium essential oils with your own unique intentions, you’ll create a signature scent designed to interrupt daily stress and instantly remind you of your worth.

To learn more visit aprilacarter.com and follow @theerelationshiplady.

