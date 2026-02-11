A night for the girls at Magnolia Laine

Enjoy time with your gals and network with women in business at the Magnolia Laine Bridal Galentine's Party.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Galentine’s Day isn’t just about brunch — it’s about celebrating you and your best gals!

Thursday, February 12th, Sophie Dod, owner of Magnolia Laine Bridal, is hosting a Galentine’s Party featuring champagne, sweet treats, giveaways, and the chance to check out the newest dress trends. This will also be a great opportunity to network with members of the Charlotte Business Group at this special women in business and Galentine’s Day celebration!

Magnolia Laine Bridal Galentine’s Party is Thursday, February 12th from 5:30–8:00PM located at 1200 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC. Visit www.magnolialainebridal.com and follow @magnolialainebridal.

