From restaurant dreams to published author: Jamie Brown’s “Eleven Tables”

Jamie Brown, owner of some of Charlotte's best restaurants, has authored her debut book, sharing the inspiring journey behind her culinary empire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jamie Brown, owner of the Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group, has authored her first book, “Eleven Tables”. This is a must-read for anyone who dares to dream.

Through her portfolio of beloved Charlotte restaurants, Ever Andalo, Haberdish, Growlers Pourhouse, Leluia Hall, Supperland, and Reigning Doughnuts — Jamie and her husband Jeff have proven that a vision and persistence can transform dreams into reality.

While several of their restaurants are now Michelin-recommended, “Eleven Tables” isn’t a celebration of the destination, it’s about the honest and challenging journey of building their businesses.

The book also features simple accessible recipes straight from the restaurant kitchens. “Eleven Tables” is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

To learn more visit tonidandel-brown.com and follow @jeffandjamie_feed on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.