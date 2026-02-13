Say goodbye to under-eye bags: Plexaderm works fast

This lightweight serum works beautifully on sensitive skin, delivering visible results that keep you looking refreshed for up to 10 hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Millions have discovered Plexaderm—the fast-acting, budget-friendly way to tackle aging skin without surgery or recovery time.

Plexaderm’s gentle serum is specially formulated for sensitive skin, providing a reliable confidence boost that lasts up to 10 hours. Plexaderm is a top non-invasive science based solution that delivers quick results!

Want to see the difference for yourself? Start with their Valentine’s Day Special for just $14.95 (plus free shipping). Order now by calling 800-810-0418 or visiting plexadermtrial.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.