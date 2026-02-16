Love-inspired mocktail

Twisted Taste by Tee is a mobile bar with craft cocktails for every occasion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Letitia Oxner, owner of Twisted Taste by Tee, has been crafting memorable experiences through mobile bar cocktails for six years.

Twisted Taste by Tee provides a full range of services for both private and public events, including a mobile bar setup, private cocktail classes, and professional bartending. As an NC preferred alcohol education vendor, Letitia brings credibility and expertise to every gathering, ensuring guests not only enjoy exceptional drinks but also learn the craft behind them.

One creation is the Strawberry Mint Refresher—a sweet yet refreshing drink. Made with fresh strawberries, mint, lime, fresh sour mix, simple syrup, and ginger beer, this versatile cocktail can be customized with any flavor profile, making it the perfect choice whether you’re hosting a summer celebration or a winter gathering.

To learn more and book an event visit twistedtastebytee.com and follow @twisted_tastebytee.

