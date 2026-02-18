Tips for parents and students to have better college conversations and build essay material this spring and summer.

Get a jump start on college prep this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ashley Ausman, the Essay Architect, joins QC Life to talk about college prep tips for both parents and students.

For Parents:

Trust the process and step back. Be a sounding board, not a hoverer. You’re a deckhand, not the captain. Schedule dedicated college talk. Pick specific times during the week to discuss essays, deadlines, FAFSA, and college lists. Keep college talk off-limits the rest of the week. Help with planning and deadlines. Summer is the time for heavy lifting—applications, research, essays. Once senior year starts, students have too much on their plate. Use these months strategically.

For Students:

Gain experiences worth writing about. Build a collection of stories for college essays:

Learn something new — a skill, instrument, recipe, or hobby that shows initiative



Read intentionally — books that capture your imagination, challenge you, or spark strong feelings (many schools ask about meaningful reads)



Build community — nurture relationships and find your people

Everyday moments that reveal character and demonstrate personal growth are powerful essay material.

To learn more visit www.theessayarchitect.com and follow the-essay-architect on LinkedIn.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.