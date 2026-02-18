Chef Reyana Radcliff shares the stories behind Mardi Gras traditions while showcasing croissant bread pudding with café au lait glaze.

Indulge in croissant bread pudding with café au lait glaze: A New Orleans classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Reyana Radcliff from Your Braisen Chef, a New Orleans native, joins QC Life to share authentic Mardi Gras traditions.

Mardi Gras traditions are rich with symbolism and meaning. The iconic parade colors each represent something special: purple symbolizes justice and loyalty, green represents faith, and gold signifies wealth and power.

One of the most beloved traditions is the King Cake ritual, where a small plastic baby Jesus is hidden inside the cake, and one lucky person who discovers it is said to have good fortune for the year ahead.

For catering services around Charlotte - from celebrations and private parties to corporate gatherings, visit yourbraisenchef.com and follow @your_braisen_chef on Instagram.

