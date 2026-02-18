Making cocktails for Mardi Gras

Bring the spirit of New Orleans to your next celebration with three iconic Mardi Gras cocktails.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Russ Johnson from the Public House joins QC Life to share traditional Mardi Gras cocktail recipes.

Hurricane:

2oz Dark Rum

2oz Light Rum

1oz fresh squeezed lime

1oz fresh squeezed orange

1oz Passion Fruit syrup

1/2oz simple syrup (to taste)

1 tsp Grenadine (for color)

Garnish with Orange slice and Maraschino Cherry

Add ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake. Pour over ice in a highball or hurricane glass… add garnish. Make it a “Category 5” by adding a float of 151 rum!

Sazerac:

1 sugar cube

1/2 teaspoon cold water

4 dashes Peychards bitters

2 1/2 Oz Rye Whiskey

Lemon peel (for garnish)

Absinthe to rinse glass

In a mixing glass, muddle sugar cube, water, & bitters together. Add rye whiskey, fill the mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a prepared glass with a rinse of Absinthe. Express oil from lemon zest.

King Cake Martini:

2oz whipped cream vodka (make sure you use this flavor, don’t substitute it!)

1/2 Oz orange liqueur

3/4 Oz White Godiva chocolate liqueur

1oz half and half

Dash of cinnamon (for top)

Rim glass w/ green, gold, and purple sprinkles

Shake liquid ingredients vigorously until combined. Strain into sprinkle adorned martini or coup. Dash cinnamon on top.

To learn more visit thepublichouseclt.com and follow @thepublichouseclt on Instagram.

