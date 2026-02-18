ADVERTISEMENT

Making cocktails for Mardi Gras

By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Russ Johnson from the Public House joins QC Life to share traditional Mardi Gras cocktail recipes.

Hurricane:

  • 2oz Dark Rum
  • 2oz Light Rum
  • 1oz fresh squeezed lime
  • 1oz fresh squeezed orange
  • 1oz Passion Fruit syrup 
  • 1/2oz simple syrup (to taste)
  • 1 tsp Grenadine (for color)
  • Garnish with Orange slice and Maraschino Cherry 

Add ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake. Pour over ice in a highball or hurricane glass… add garnish. Make it a “Category 5” by adding a float of 151 rum!

Sazerac:

  • 1 sugar cube
  • 1/2 teaspoon cold water
  • 4 dashes Peychards bitters
  • 2 1/2 Oz Rye Whiskey
  • Lemon peel (for garnish)
  • Absinthe to rinse glass

In a mixing glass, muddle sugar cube, water, & bitters together. Add rye whiskey, fill the mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a prepared glass with a rinse of Absinthe. Express oil from lemon zest.

King Cake Martini:

  • 2oz whipped cream vodka (make sure you use this flavor, don’t substitute it!)
  • 1/2 Oz orange liqueur
  • 3/4 Oz White Godiva chocolate liqueur 
  • 1oz half and half
  • Dash of cinnamon (for top)
  • Rim glass w/ green, gold, and purple sprinkles

Shake liquid ingredients vigorously until combined. Strain into sprinkle adorned martini or coup. Dash cinnamon on top.

To learn more visit thepublichouseclt.com and follow @thepublichouseclt on Instagram.

