Making cocktails for Mardi Gras

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Russ Johnson from the Public House joins QC Life to share traditional Mardi Gras cocktail recipes.
Hurricane:
- 2oz Dark Rum
- 2oz Light Rum
- 1oz fresh squeezed lime
- 1oz fresh squeezed orange
- 1oz Passion Fruit syrup
- 1/2oz simple syrup (to taste)
- 1 tsp Grenadine (for color)
- Garnish with Orange slice and Maraschino Cherry
Add ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake. Pour over ice in a highball or hurricane glass… add garnish. Make it a “Category 5” by adding a float of 151 rum!
Sazerac:
- 1 sugar cube
- 1/2 teaspoon cold water
- 4 dashes Peychards bitters
- 2 1/2 Oz Rye Whiskey
- Lemon peel (for garnish)
- Absinthe to rinse glass
In a mixing glass, muddle sugar cube, water, & bitters together. Add rye whiskey, fill the mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a prepared glass with a rinse of Absinthe. Express oil from lemon zest.
ADVERTISEMENT
King Cake Martini:
- 2oz whipped cream vodka (make sure you use this flavor, don’t substitute it!)
- 1/2 Oz orange liqueur
- 3/4 Oz White Godiva chocolate liqueur
- 1oz half and half
- Dash of cinnamon (for top)
- Rim glass w/ green, gold, and purple sprinkles
Shake liquid ingredients vigorously until combined. Strain into sprinkle adorned martini or coup. Dash cinnamon on top.
To learn more visit thepublichouseclt.com and follow @thepublichouseclt on Instagram.
Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.