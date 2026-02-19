Celebrate The Dean’s List 11th Birthday Party

Join The Dean's List 11th Birthday Party to celebrate female and minority-owned businesses in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Meredith Dean, social media coach and owner of The Dean’s List, and Calista Phair, Talent Fairy Godmother, are joining forces to celebrate a major milestone. After 11 years of building community and championing female-owned and minority-owned businesses in Charlotte, they’re throwing a winter block party that’s all about gratitude and connection.

Join The Dean’s List 11th Birthday Block Party at Kenna Kunijo in uptown Charlotte on February 22nd at 2pm - a gathering designed to escape the cold and chaos, and come together for good.

The evening will feature speed networking and Small Biz Bingo, local vendors, food and drinks, and a celebration of everyone who’s been part of the journey: clients, advisory board members, selection committee members, mentors, sponsors, and the entire community that’s supported The Dean’s List over the past 11 years.

Whether you’ve been a longtime supporter or a new community friend who shares the mission, this party is for you!

Visit thedeanslist.me and follow @mydeanslist and @iamcalistaphair on Instagram for event details.

