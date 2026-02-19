Don’t Text Your Ex: Event focused on self-worth

Come to listen, connect, and leave feeling lighter than when you arrived.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Don’t Text Your Ex is a night of real conversation around love, self-worth, and the many relationship seasons women move through. Joy Farley and Kim Powell, Don’t text Your Ex panelists join QC Life to share more about this important event.

The event will be Thursday, February 19 at 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM (EST) at Dupp & Swat in Camp North End. This is not advice hour and it’s not a dating event. It’s a live panel conversation, audience prompts, honest laughs, and space to show up exactly as you are. Come to listen, connect, and leave feeling lighter than when you arrived.

What to Expect:

A live panel of women across relationship seasons

Audience participation through anonymous prompt cards

A night held with care, humor, and honesty

A welcoming, judgment-free space

Ticket proceeds benefit Crittenton of North Carolina, supporting women and girls as they rebuild, heal, and create futures rooted in stability, confidence, and self-worth.

Come as you are. Dopamine dressing encouraged. If you’ve been saving an “I don’t have anywhere to wear this” outfit, this is your sign.

To learn more, visit posh.vip/e/dont-text-your-ex and follow @berl.girl and @jumpforpurejoy.

