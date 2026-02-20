Festival celebrating global food, arts, and culture

Ring in the Lunar New Year on Saturday, February 21, with food, arts, and culture at a free festival at Blume Studios.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cameron Lee, Founder of CLTure and Don Nguyen, Co-Founder of Nguyen’s Noodles & Tea join QC Life to talk about the CLTure Market to ring in the Lunar New Year.

The festival will be Saturday, February 21, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blume Studios (904 Post St, Charlotte, NC 28208). It is a free event open to all ages!

The festival transforms Blume Studios into a large-scale indoor market experience celebrating food, arts, culture and community.

Designed as a family-friendly, come-and-go event, the market runs from day into evening and brings together chefs, artists, performers and small businesses all under one roof.

Food is a major focus of the festival, featuring a dedicated food truck alley and more than 30 local vendors offering a wide range of cuisines, including Vietnamese, Filipino, South Asian, Himalayan, Japanese, Jamaican, vegan, desserts and specialty beverages.

Beyond food, the festival includes cultural performances and experiences like martial arts demonstrations, lion dance and K-pop performances, live music, arts and crafts, mahjong, video games and hands-on activities for families.

Nguyen’s Noodles & Tea is known for their approachable Vietnamese dishes that highlight balance, freshness, and bold flavors, such as stir-fry, fried rice, vermicelli bowls, banh mi sandwiches, fried chicken, and more. You can find them at 3615 Whitehall Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273

To learn more about the festival visit clture.org and follow @clturenc on Instagram.

