Movement for the soul

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Courtney Caleb Pierre of The Soul Warrior joins QC Life to discuss a different approach to fitness - one that focuses on awareness, stability, and mobility for long-term health, rather than just aesthetics.

The foundation of effective movement begins with breath control. Breathe into a balloon and hold for five seconds to master your breathing mechanics.

You don’t need weights or fancy equipment to build stability and mobility. Plenty of effective bodyweight exercises can help you develop the strength and awareness your body needs to move well for life.

