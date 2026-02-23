CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Académie Culinaire de France showcases a deep commitment to culinary excellence and the importance of preserving and advancing French culinary traditions globally. The Academy hosts competitions, congresses, and collaborative events that bring together chefs and culinary professionals from around the world to elevate professional standards in the culinary arts.

The weekend features inspiring presentations, exquisite cuisine, a tribute to Chef Paul Bocuse, partner showcases, and a Sunday gala prepared by accomplished women chefs.

Celebrating French cuisine The Académie Culinaire de France brings together accomplished women chefs to celebrate French culinary excellence.

This celebration honors both the past and present of French culinary tradition, with each chef bringing her own artistry and expertise to the table. Featured chefs include Sarah Tibbetts, a Valrhona pastry chef for the Central Region; Molly Brandt, Executive Chef Innovation for Gategroup North America; Ashley Boyd, Chef and Partner at 300 East in Charlotte; and AJ Schaller, Corporate Chef for Blodgett Ovens.

What makes this event particularly special is how it demonstrates that femininity and artistry are powerful forces in the culinary world. For those interested in this exclusive culinary experience, Sunday’s gala brunch at The Ballantyne Hotel features limited seating at $250 per person. Interested guests can contact Renaissance Pâtisserie directly to reserve their spot.

To learn more, visit acf-usa.org.

