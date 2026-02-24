Make the perfect pie crust

Celebrate National Pi Day with Thoughtful Baking Co. and indulge in fresh, locally-sourced pie.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Mary Jayne Wilson of Thoughtful Baking Co. joins QC Life to celebrate National Pi Day with a delicious exploration of pie crusts. From traditional and graham cracker to hashbrown and coconut, there are endless ways to elevate your pie.

The hashbrown crust offers a quick, gluten-free alternative, while pretzel and coconut crusts bring their own unique flavors to the table.

Thoughtful Baking Co. celebrates the best of local, in-season produce in every baked creation, offering both savory and dessert pies made from scratch. You can find their comfort food creations in farm-to-table vending machines at Birdsong Brewing Co. and Traditions in Park Road Shopping Center, available throughout the week. For a wider selection, Thoughtful Baking Co. sets up at four Charlotte-area farmers markets: Uptown, Davidson, Matthews, and Regional on weekends.

Ready to celebrate Pi Day? Head to Birdsong Brewing on Saturday, March 14 from 2-5pm to grab fresh pie by the slice and experience Thoughtful Baking Co.’s artisanal creations firsthand.

To learn more, visit thoughtfulbakingco.com and follow @thoughtful_baking_co.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.