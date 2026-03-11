9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Mar. 13-15, 2026

he United States National Whitewater Center has canceled the Green River Revival amid coronavirus fears. The center says officials decided to cancel this year’s event after actively evaluating the situation.

SUFFS (Belk Theater), through Sunday: Behind every powerful woman… are more powerful women. The Tony Award-winning musical has marched over to Charlotte bringing the story of the real-life American women fighting for the right to vote. From Alice Paul to Ida B. Wells, “SUFFS” shows that progress is messy and imperfect but brings hope to “Keep Marching.” Tickets start at $47.

2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Spectrum Center), through Saturday: The top 15 teams in the final ACC standings are going head-to-head in the Queen City for the conference tournament. Semifinals take place on Friday, culminating with the championship game Saturday night. Who will take the title this year? Tickets start at $26.

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival (Park Expo Liberty Hall), Friday to Sunday: If you’ve ever needed a sign to get that tattoo you’ve been thinking about, this is it. Some of the world’s best artists come together under one roof for a celebration of the art. Find new artists, watch great live entertainment and check out unique merch all weekend long. A three-day weekend pass is $40 with single day passes available at $20.

Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC (American Legion Memorial Stadium), Friday 7 p.m.: Get ready for this year’s green game as the Carolina Ascent takes on the Tampa Bay Sun. The first 1,000 fans in the stadium get a free team green shirt. Tickets start at $19.

Green River Revival (Whitewater Center), Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Whitewater Center is turning green. Watch as the resident leprechaun transforms the river green for St. Patrick’s Day to kick off a full day of activities. From a Color Me Green 5K to live music and yoga, feel the luck of the Irish at the popular outdoor center. Admission to the Whitewater Center is free, but check the website for pricing for individual events.

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival (Tryon St. Uptown), Saturday 11 a.m.: Uptown Charlotte is turning green this weekend. A Charlotte tradition returns when the pipes, dancers and floats come marching down Tryon St. The parade steps off at 9th street and continues through 3rd. Stick around for the festival featuring Irish music, dancers, pipe bands, food and more. Admission is free.

Dancing with the Stars: Live (Ovens Auditorium), Saturday 3 & 8 p.m.: The long-running dance show comes alive on stage with your favorite pros coming to the Queen City. Check out Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Steward, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hailey Bills plus special guest co-host Elaine Hendrix, who won fifth place in this last season.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Bridgeport Islanders (Bojangles Coliseum), Saturday 6 p.m.: Get ready for slapshots and shamrocks for a St. Patty’s showdown. The Charlotte Checkers go head-to-head with the Bridgeport Islanders donned in their green jerseys. Come back Tuesday on the real St. Patrick’s Day as they take on the Islanders once more. Tickets start at $35.

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF (Bank of America Stadium), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: The Fortress reopened last weekend to a stunning win at the home opener. Can Charlotte FC do it again as they take on Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi returns to the Queen City? The first fans will get a limited-edition crown hat. Tickets start at $188.

