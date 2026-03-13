Active at any age: Gail Eppley’s mission to keep seniors moving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gail Eppley is lighting up the court with her competitive spirit and the community she is building. Her one-woman mission to inspire other seniors to live fuller and more active lives has garnered her recognition as one of 10 Humana Game Changers for 2025, a national recognition celebrating senior athletes who inspire others to embrace active, healthy lifestyles.

Being named a Humana Game Changer places Gail among an elite group of senior athletes across the country who are redefining what it means to age actively. The recognition celebrates those who not only maintain their own active lifestyles but who also inspire and encourage others to do the same.

What sets Gail apart isn’t just her athletic ability, but her dedication to bringing people together. She understands that staying active isn’t just about physical health; it’s about connection, purpose, and joy.

Through her example and her outreach, Gail is proving that senior athletes aren’t slowing down, they’re just getting started.

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