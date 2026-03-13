Charlotte Game Changers Camp

The Levine Museum of the New South's camp for ages 8–11 mixes global sports history with hands-on projects, and interactive games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lindsay Fairbrother-Henige, Director of School Programs at the Levine Museum of the New South, joins QC Life to share details on the museum’s Spring Break camp. This is an interactive, four-day program for kids ages 8–11 that explores ancient games and how sports have evolved across cultures and time, including stories tied to Charlotte and North Carolina teams and athletes.

Each day mixes short history lessons with hands-on projects and a lot of movement as campers learn about the Olympic Games in Greece, the Mesoamerican ballgame, and early forms of lacrosse. Along the way, they’ll try classic challenges like long jump and disc throwing, design team shields that reflect cooperation and strength, and even work together to invent a brand-new sport.

To learn more visit museumofthenewsouth.org.

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