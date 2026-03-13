How you can help save the butterflies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monarch butterflies have declined by about 80% over the past 40 years, and Sara Rubens says creating habitat at home can help them rebound.

Sara joins QC Life to share how to turn your yard into a Monarch Butterfly Waystation, noting that even small changes can support these iconic pollinators and protect their migration for future generations. Her mission was inspired by a trip to Mexico City, where visiting a Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary reinforced just how important it is to protect monarchs both abroad and in our own backyards.

The key is milkweed - it’s the only plant a monarch will lay eggs on, its recommended to plant milkweed seeds that are native to your geography and avoid strong insecticides and harsh garden chemicals that can destroy the habitat.

Learn more at www.seedtosanctuary.com and follow @seed2sanctuary on Instagram.

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