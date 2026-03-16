A behind-the-scenes look at Spectrum Center

QC Life host Jana Angel takes you inside the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament to see what happens before tipoff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel is at Spectrum Center giving you a sneak peek behind the scenes at the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Last year, the ACC welcomed more than 6 million fans, and it takes a massive team effort to deliver that kind of experience.

Long before tipoff and before fans even pour into the arena, there’s nonstop activity with bands, dance teams, spirit squads, and countless staff members making sure everything runs smoothly.

One of the busiest areas is the media center, where radio, print, podcasts, and TV crews all work side by side to cover the tournament and line up player and coach interviews. And with crowds this large, safety is always a top priority, with security playing a major role throughout the event.

Fans can also check out interactive experiences around Spectrum Center, including a station where you can create your own trading card using a green screen photo and another where you can cut down a piece of the basketball net as a tournament-style souvenir.

To learn more visit theacc.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.