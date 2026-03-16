ROOTS Cafe expanding to Madison Park

Fans of the South End favorite can look forward to new menu items soon, as ROOTS Cafe prepares to open a new location.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fans of ROOTS Cafe in South End will have something new to try soon, the locally loved spot is expanding with a new location coming to Madison Park!

Chef and owner Craig Barbour stopped by QC Life to share what’s ahead for ROOTS. The new location, ROOTS Madison Park, will open this spring at 5033 South Blvd. The expansion will roll out in two phases.

In the first phase, guests can expect Enderly coffee, pastries, craft cocktails, a limited hot menu, and several new grab-and-go items. When phase two opens, the menu will broaden to include classic ROOTS favorites along with a more expansive, family-friendly lineup, continuing the cafe’s focus on local ingredients in partnership with Freshlist.

Another big plus: parking. Unlike South End, ROOTS Madison Park will have a large, free parking lot. The cafe also plans to welcome reservations for group gatherings and ROOTS Catering will continue serving the Charlotte area with locally sourced options for corporate events, social gatherings, weddings, and more.

To learn more follow @rootscafe_southend and @rootscafe_madisonpark, or visit rootscafesouthend.com.

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