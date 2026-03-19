9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: March 20-22, 2026

Hundreds of people participated in the 16th-annual Get Your Rear In Gear 5K in Charlotte, North Carolina to benefit colon cancer research, screenings, awareness, and more on March 22, 2025.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Culinary experiences with Savor Charlotte, Mayor’s Masked Ball and street festivals takeover South End.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of March 20-22, 2026:

Savor Charlotte (various locations), through Sunday: It’s the perfect time to explore Queen City’s culinary scene. From interactive classes to specialty tasting menus, Savor Charlotte goes beyond the traditional restaurant week by inviting foodies to dive deeper into local menus, allowing for interaction with chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and more. It’s also an opportunity for restaurants to try out new items and offer delicious deals. Check out the website for offerings, schedules and prices.

Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Kut Klose (Bojangles Coliseum), Friday 8 p.m.:The biggest stars in R&B are ready to sing their greatest hits here in the Queen City. Head to “The R&B Lovers Tour” to catch American Music Award-winner Keith Sweat, along with Joe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine and Kut Klose for an evening of smooth music and the classic songs you fell in love with like “Make It Last Forever” and “Nobody.” Tickets start at $95.43.

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The Sports Sports Sports Card Show (Blume Studios), Friday & Saturday: If you live and breathe sports card, this is the show for you. Collectors from all over the country gather for an incredible fan experience with over 300 tables dedicated to sports with memorabilia, vintage and sealed wax cards. Special appearance by Hornets’ Moussa Diabate on Friday. Admission starts at $8 per day or $15 for a weekend pass with VIP upgrades available.

Get Your Rear in Gear 5K (First Ward Park), Saturday 7:30 a.m.: Join WBTV in the fight against Colon Cancer at Get Your Rear in Gear 5K. Walk, or run, with us as we honor our friend and colleague Steve Crump, who passed away from colon cancer. The family-friendly 5K takes you around Uptown and Charlotte’s First Ward. Registration is $45 per adult and $20 per child.

Spring Fling (Optimist Hall), Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Spring is finally here and to celebrate, Optimist Hall is hosting a Spring Fling filled with fun activities that the whole family can take part in. Enjoy live music from Colby Dobbs, build-your-own bouquet, send a spring-themed postcard at the writing station or take part in the ceramics painting session (separate ticket required). Then enjoy a bite or drink at one of the many stalls of the food hall. Admission is free.

No Man’s Land (Camden Road), Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Celebrate all things women when No Man’s Land returns to South End, closing Camden Road to pedestrians only. You’ll find over 80 woman-owned businesses that you can support selling everything from unique fashion finds to homemade ceramics and baked goods. You’ll also find plenty of photo opportunities, activations, giveaways and hands-on workshops. Bring your dancing shoes for line dancing between noon and 2 p.m. Admission is free.

UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball (Charlotte Convention Center), Saturday 5:30 p.m.: Returning for its 12th year, the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is the premier fundraising gala focused on raising public awareness and donations to support deserving students across North Carolina. WBTV is a proud sponsor of the UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball. This year’s honorees include Malcomb D. Coley, J. Frank Harrison, III and the Johnson Family. The after party includes live entertainment from Party on the Moon.

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Camden Commons (Camden Road), Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Camden Commons returns to South End for a Sunday funday out in the streets. Camden Road becomes a gathering place for live music, dozens of local vendors, fun games and delicious food. Get there by light rail for easier access to the fun. Admission is free.

Queen Charlotte Carnival (5650 Sandusky Blvd, Concord), through Sunday: The fair is here with the rides, food, carnival games and entertainment you love. You won’t want to miss the hot dog pig racing, the dinosaur show or the Dynamo Dog show. Tickets start at $13 for adults and $8 for kids ages 6-12. Free for 5 and under.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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