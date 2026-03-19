Beats building community

King Iven, an international DJ and founder of Global Lynk, is building a creative community through DJ education, mentorship, and real-world opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - King Iven is an international DJ and the founder of Global Lynk, a Charlotte-based creative platform that uses music, education, and cultural exchange to help young adults build skills, confidence, and community. Known for blending R&B, Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, reggae, and dance music, he also serves as music director and resident DJ at local hospitality spots Spice and Savu.

Through Global Lynk, he leads DJ workshops and multi-week cohorts that take students from the fundamentals to live performance, with mentorship, an alumni network, and real-world opportunities to help them grow into successful DJs.

At the center of his work is the belief that creativity can open doors, community can change lives, and travel can expand perspective.

To learn more visit globallynk.club and follow @kingiven.

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